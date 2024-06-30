Villager arrested in Street Legal golf cart sees felony charge reduced to ticket

A Villager arrested earlier this year while driving a Street Legal golf cart has seen a felony charge reduced to a ticket.

The legal journey of 64-year-old David Lee Frank of the Village of Lake Denham took a positive turn last week in Sumter County Court when a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended was dropped all the way down to a civil citation. The ticket now includes the notation that Frank was “unknowingly” driving with a suspended license. Initially, the Michigan native, whose license was suspended in 2019, had been charged with a felony count. As the case began to unravel in court, it was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Frank had been arrested April 10 while driving his Low Speed Vehicle on Meggison Road near the Village of Citrus Grove Postal Station, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer who was monitoring traffic using a stationary laser speed measurement device noticed that Frank’s blue Low Speed Vehicle, which was traveling in the golf lane along Meggison Road, passed a golf cart and reached a speed of 25 miles per hour. The officer ordered Frank to pull over.

Franklin “demanded” to know why he was being stopped. The officer pointed out that Frank had been traveling at 25 mph. Frank pointed to his license plate and said his golf cart, which had a valid Florida license plate, was classified as a Low Speed Vehicle, also known as Street Legal. However, the officer reminded Frank that a Low Speed Vehicle is prohibited from traveling in the golf cart lane.

Frank was asked for his driver’s license, but he offered the police officer a Florida identification card. The officer conducted a records check and found that Frank’s license had been suspended in 2019 after he was convicted of driving under the influence in Santa Rosa County, which is located in the Florida Panhandle.

Frank was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended for DUI.

At the time, Frank’s arrest stirred a great deal of cocktail-hour conversation among Villagers, who doubted that Frank ever should have been pulled over because of his golf cart’s Low Speed Vehicle classification. Many theorized that the traffic stop should not have occurred, thus the arrest should have been nullified.