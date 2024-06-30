92.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Villager poised to escape prosecution on drug and theft charges

By Staff Report
Steven Robert Braun,
A Village of St. Catherine resident is poised to escape prosecution on drug and theft charges.

Steven Robert Braun, 66, agreed in June to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract, according to documents on file in Sumter County Court. Terms of the contract call on him to seek a substance abuse evaluation, submit to random drug screening and perform 80 hours of community service. He is also prohibited from possession of a firearm. If he completes the terms of the contract, the criminal charges will be dropped.

The New York native left Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza on Jan. 13 with merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A Walmart employee said Braun had entered the store and filled up a shopping cart  with merchandise. He went through the self-checkout aisle and paid for a few items. However, he had 12 items worth $579 for which he did not pay, the report said. He left the store through the automotive section. When he was confronted in the parking lot, Braun took the items for which had paid and left the stolen items behind. He fled in a Jeep Liberty.

During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine was found in the vehicle’s center console along with several glass smoking pipes.

