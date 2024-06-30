86.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Villagers sign petition calling for reopening of movie theater

By Staff Report

More than 3,500 Villagers have signed a petition calling for the reopening of the movie theater at Brownwood

Beatrice McCarthy of the nearby Alden Bungalows has been a driving force behind the online petition effort, which you can view at this link

Despite the residents’ obvious desire to reopen the now-dormant Barnstorm Theater, the petition has been ignored by the powers-that-be, McCarthy said. She said even though it was sent to the Developer, District Government, The Villages Daily Sun and The Villages Entertainment Office, there has been no response.

The Barnstorm Theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of the theater was reopened when it was used as a treatment center.

In 2023, Villages Vice President for Community Relations Gary Lester, in a closed-door town hall meeting conducted by The Villages Homeowners Advocates, made it clear that the Barnstorm Theater is to remain closed unless there is a national resurgence in movie theater attendance and the unbridled American appetite for streaming at home starts to level off.

The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, the original movie theater in The Villages, is being converted to a gym.

The lone movie theater operating in The Villages is the Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing.

“With a population of approximately 140,000 people residing here, it is evident that relying on just one theater is simply not enough,” the petition said.

Do you think the Barnstorm Theater should reopen? Do you stream at home and skip the movie theater? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

