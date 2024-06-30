92.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Water Oaker won’t be prosecuted for straying near hospital helipad

By Staff Report

A man suspected of driving under the influence and straying near the helipad at The Villages hospital, won’t face prosecution.

The prosecutor’s office announced in June that 62-year-old Mark Allen Pryor of the Water Oak community in Lady Lake won’t face prosecution on a charge of driving under the influence in connection with the incident in April at The Villages hospital, now known as UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

A security guard at the hospital contacted law enforcement shortly before 2 a.m. to report a “possible drunk pedestrian” who was “falling into a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy arrived on the scene and found Pryor, who was standing by a gold Chevy S10 pickup. He had “a strong odor of alcohol.” The keys to the truck were in his pocket.

Pryor agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises and pointed out he was wearing knee braces. He struggled through the exercises and nearly fell to the ground.

“This isn’t going well for me at all,” Pryor told deputies.

He provided breath samples that registered .062 and .065 blood alcohol content. Because the readings were below the .80 legal limit, Pryor was asked to submit a urine sample. He refused.

A criminal history check revealed Pryor had been convicted of DUI three times, twice in 1990 and in 2007.

