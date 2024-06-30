92.4 F
Wildwood set for Happy Birthday America celebration

By Staff Report

Wildwood’s annual Happy Birthday America event will take place Wednesday, July 3, on the grounds of the Wildwood Community Center.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with vendors, food trucks, games, activities, and entertainment, including live music by Clark Barrios. A professional fireworks show tops off the night at 9 p.m.

“This is one of our biggest and best-attended events each year, and we have been working to make it better than ever before,” said Parks and Recreation Director Courtney Kellem. “We appreciate the feedback offered by the public in past years and have incorporated as many of the suggestions received as possible.”

The family-friendly event includes fun for all ages, from face painting, carnival games, inflatables, a free pie eating contest, and more to an adults-only beer garden serving those of legal drinking age with proper identification.

“We hope residents will join us for the celebration and encourage them to plan ahead,” Kellem said. “Allow extra time for traffic delays and consider carpooling or other transportation. By all means, do not drink and drive. We want everyone to have fun and then get home safely at the end of the night.”

Admission is free. To preregister for the pie eating contest, go to wildwood-fl.gov/parksrec or call (352) 461-0134.

