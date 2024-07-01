78.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 1, 2024
The choice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On the one hand we have Biden. He’s old and very soft-spoken; he’s a terrible speaker, but what comes out of his mouth is true and intended for the good of the country. He’s a decent man who has served the people well for 60 years. He knows things. He’s done things. He is greatly respected by our allies, and he does not cater to dictators. He understands the world and the country we live in. He cares for the workers of America. He surrounds himself with knowledgeable, capable people who are willing to actually advise him.
On the other hand, we have Trump. He’s old and very loud; he’s a much better speaker, but what comes out of his mouth is false and intended for the good of Donald Trump. He’s an immoral man who has entered the world of politics only recently. He does not know things. He has not done things. He is backed by the world’s dictators and ridiculed by our allies. He has no understanding of our world or our country. He cares for the corporate executives of America. He surrounds himself with people who have been indicted and who bow at his command.
Why is this so hard?

Doris Bryant
Village of Briar Meadow

 

