Homeless woman arrested after being banned from Publix in The Villages

By Staff Report
A homeless woman has been arrested after being banned from a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Krystal Lynn Barnett, 62, showed up shortly before Friday at the Publix at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Barnett had been banned from the store as the result of a shoplifting charge last year.

An officer found Barnett by front door and admitted she knew that returning to the store meant she would be arrested. She said she wanted to go to jail.

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance.

