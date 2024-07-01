90.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 1, 2024
Lady Lake DUI suspect arrested after leaving Applebee’s

By Staff Report
Jeffrey Bowman
A Lady Lake man suspected of drunk driving was arrested after leaving a local Applebee’s restaurant.

Jeffrey Allen Bowman, 56, was driving a silver Nissan Altima at about 9 p.m. Sunday on Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield when the vehicle began swerving out of its lane, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Bowman told the deputy he had consumed two beers at an Applebee’s restaurant. He said he was on his way home.

Bowman agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly, including incorrectly reciting the alphabet. He provided breath samples that registered .212 and .208 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

