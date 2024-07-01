Man yelling racial slurs taken to ER due to level of intoxication

A man who was yelling racial slurs was taken to the UF Health Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood due to his high level of intoxication.

David Eugene Karl, 49, of Belleview, was taken into custody at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Oak Street where he was found “causing a public disturbance while being intoxicated,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Due to his level of intoxication, he was transported to the Brownwood ER where he was “belligerent and disorderly towards medical staff.” He also deliberately tripped a police officer who fell to the ground.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center were a hold was put on his custody due to an outstanding Marion County charge.