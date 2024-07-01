92.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...

Man yelling racial slurs taken to ER due to level of intoxication

By Staff Report
David Eugene Karl
David Eugene Karl

A man who was yelling racial slurs was taken to the UF Health Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood due to his high level of intoxication.

David Eugene Karl, 49, of Belleview, was taken into custody at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Oak Street where he was found “causing a public disturbance while being intoxicated,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Due to his level of intoxication, he was transported to the Brownwood ER where he was “belligerent and disorderly towards medical staff.” He also deliberately tripped a police officer who fell to the ground.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center were a hold was put on his custody due to an outstanding Marion County charge.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We desperately need a Chick-fil-A for southern end of The Villages

A resident of Linden Isle says that a Chick-fil-A restaurant is needed at the southern end of The Villages.

Neighbors should have shown more compassion for grandchildren problem

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident believes neighbors should have shown more compassion for a Villager who had to take in his grandchildren. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

The choice

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, compares and contrasts the two presidential candidates.

Exciting news about eatery and retailer

A resident of The Enclave at Dabney was excited to read about an eatery and a retailer coming to the area. He has a suggestion for another eatery he’d like to see come here.

Convicted felon should drop out of presidential race

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is a convicted felon and should drop out of the presidential race.

Photos