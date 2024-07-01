88.8 F
The Villages
Monday, July 1, 2024
Neighbors should have shown more compassion for grandchildren problem

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Villages has a regulation regarding children living here. This is good for the comfort and serenity of the residents. However, I do not think any of us would deny grandchildren in peril a place to reside safely. What The Villages fails to recognize are that state laws supersede any HOA laws when it comes to child safety. As a neighbor I would have hoped you would go over and find out what the situation is before condemning them. I just hope none of you find yourself in the position as I am certain you would expect understanding and compassion for your situation.

Virginia Jacobs
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

