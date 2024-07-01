Over the line at the SeaBreeze sports pool

A member of the Parking Patrol shot this photo of a Recreation & Parks vehicle over the line in the parking lot at the sports pool at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
A member of the Parking Patrol shot this photo of a Recreation & Parks vehicle over the line in the parking lot at the sports pool at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.