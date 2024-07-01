Police find dead man in golf cart in The Villages

The Lady Lake Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a golf cart.

Lady Lake police officers at about 10 p.m. Sunday responded to the area of 1 LaGrande Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages and found a 59-year-old man deceased in a golf cart.

There were no signs of foul play, however the cause of death is unknown. Police do not believe there is any cause for alarm to the community.

The Lady Lake Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working in collaboration with the State Medical Examiner’s District Five Office to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. No additional information, including the victim’s identity is being released due to the ongoing investigation.

If anyone observed this incident or has any further information, contact the Lady Lake Police Department at (352) 751-1565.