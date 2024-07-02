29 positions staffing new Shallow Creek Championship Golf Course

A total of 29 positions are in place to staff the newly opened Shallow Creek Championship Golf Course.

The opening of the new course at the southern end of The Villages marks the 14th championship course here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The golf course has created 29 new positions through The Villages District Government, which last year took over golf course staffing from the Developer.

The positions are as follows:

Head Golf Professional – 1

Golf Staff Lead – 4

Golf Shop Sales Associate -10

Outside Staff – 14