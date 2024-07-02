92.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Beer-drinking trespasser arrested at gazebo in Wildwood

By Staff Report
David Cecil Bruce
A beer-drinking trespasser was arrested at the gazebo in downtown Wildwood.

Officers found 61-year-old David Cecil Bruce with a 16-ounce Natural Light beer in his hand at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the gazebo near Wildwood City Hall, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bruce had been banned from the gazebo in 2019 after he was found highly and intoxicated and urinating in the bushes.

After confirming the previous trespass status, Bruce was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $150.

