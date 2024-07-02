Bonnie LaNelle Petrosino

Bonnie LaNelle Pettit Petrosino -Overson went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2024 in The Villages, Florida.

Bonnie was born November 27, 1923 in Sycamore, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest of six. Her siblings were: Mildred, Geraldine, Violet, Cecil, and Mary. They were raised on the family farm, a land grant dating back to the American Revolution. As a child, Bonnie went to Pettit Elementary School where her sisters, Mildred and Geraldine taught. She attended high school in Waynesburg and went on to Waynesburg College. Bonnie joined the Cadet Nurse Corps Program and trained at the University of Pittsburgh in 1944.

After WWII, she and a roommate traveled to help decommission the VA hospital in Houston. It was there that she met and worked with Chief Petty Officer, Peter Petrosino. They became sweethearts and got married soon afterwards. Together, they moved to three different naval bases and had three children, one at each naval base. When Peter retired from the Navy, he began working for Ayerst Laboratories and they settled in Pennsylvania. Bonnie worked as nurse until her retirement from Pennsylvania State University. In retirement, Bonnie and Peter moved to The Villages, Florida. There they enjoyed golfing, dancing, playing bridge and traveling. They were together until Peter’s death in October 1997.

After Peter’s passing, Bonnie continued to live in the Villages. There she met and married her bridge partner Lee Overson. They were together until Lee’s death in 2005.

Bonnie was a remarkable woman. She was incredibly intelligent and an advocate for others. She was always willing to lend a hand and loved traveling to visit her family and friends. She also loved to dance and sing. She enjoyed water aerobics and played golf, well getting two holes in one.

She was a strong leader, a true matriarch, and a Christian. She was caring for others even into her late 90s.

Bonnie is survived by her three children with Peter Petrosino: Steve Petrosino, Lynda Hardy and Karen Windle, her grandchildren: Angela Johnson, Aaron Petrosino, Stacia Anderson, Kayla Evans, Tyler Windle and her great grandchildren: Elias, Elliot, Eleanor, Gia, Declan and Luca.