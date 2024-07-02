Disappointing decline in the special things in The Villages

To the Editor:

Re-opening the theater would be a wise move. Entertainment at the square is so popular most days you can’t find a parking place.

Hollywood isn’t making many new blockbuster movies to speak of but people in The Villages love to watch old movies, too! The people from the Sawgrass area come to Brownwood for entertainment because their area is too small and has poor choices for parking. They will not drive to Lake Sumter Landing to go to a movie, but they will gladly come to Brownwood.

We have been homeowners here for 12 years and have seen a disappointing decline in the special things that used to make living in The Villages and paying more for our home and paying all the extra fees worthwhile.

Living in The Villages isn’t such a preference anymore. The newer sections look like any other subdivisions with small lots and very short driveways. You can live anywhere in Florida to get that.

Art Fehrman

Village of Hillsborough