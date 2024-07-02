92.7 F
Driver arrested after striking three construction barriers

By Staff Report
A driver was arrested after striking three construction barriers on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Anthony Mark Bass, 49, of Tavares, was driving a 2019 Chevy SUV was pulled over shortly before midnight Saturday after hitting the barriers in the construction zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

His speech was slurred and police suspected he had been driving impaired. Bass said he had consumed, “One beer.”

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises, but when he provided a breath sample, the reading was .000. A urine sample was collected.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

