DUI suspect claims he was heading home from Winn-Dixie

By Staff Report
Harvey Lee Yawn
A drunk driving suspect claimed he was heading home from a Winn-Dixie grocery store when he swerved over a median and struck a reflector.

Harvey Lee Yawn, 70, of Wildwood, was driving a white Dodge pickup at 11:46 a.m. Sunday when he ran into the median on U.S. 301 near the Wawa gas station, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Another vehicle had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision.

During a traffic stop, Yawn said he had been at a Winn-Dixie grocery store. He admitted he had been drinking and had to hold onto the driver’s door of his pickup to maintain his balance. While speaking with a deputy, Yawn stumbled and fell to the ground.

He was so intoxicated that he was transported to the UF Health Emergency Room Clinic in Brownwood for a medical evaluation. Upon his release, he provided two breath samples that both registered .157 blood alcohol content.

A bottle of Bacardi liquor and several “shooter” style bottles of alcohol were found in his pickup.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $750 bond.

In 2023, Yawn was arrested on a DUI charge and blamed his intoxication on his impending divorce.

