Official in The Villages hails amenity fee cap discussion as ‘good news’

A possible cap on amenity fees will remain on the agenda for a governing board in The Villages.

The Amenity Authority Committee has agreed to keep a possible amenity fee cap on its agenda as a recurring discussion item.

Longtime AAC member Don Deakin has hailed this as “good news.”

With the cost of so many things rising and inflation taking a bigger and bigger bite from those on a fixed income, pressure has been mounting to hold the line on amenity fees.

Back in 2019, there was a cap (also known as the “deferral rate”) which was set at $155 per month. That same year, the AAC and Project Wide Advisory Committee decided to abandon the cap. The motivation, especially for PWAC, was fueled by grim financial forecasts which showed that expenses would exceed revenues in the years ahead.

As of Jan. 1, the prevailing rate for new homes and resales climbed to $195 per month. Homeowners who remain in their residence are subject to amenity rate hikes in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.

Since 2019, the AAC has occasionally discussed the idea of returning to the cap.

However, the AAC and PWAC are essentially in a marriage and both would have to bring back the cap, something PWAC isn’t likely to do.

