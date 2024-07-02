92.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Sex offender’s ex-girlfriend cuts his ID into shape of heart

By Staff Report
A sex offender landed in jail after his ex-girlfriend cut his identification card into the shape of a heart.

William Buford Lounsberry, 40, of Ocklawaha, was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a sex offender registration violation.

Lounsberry was aware he was in violation when he showed up Monday at the sheriff’s office.

He claimed he was having “multiple personal relationship issues” with his “now ex-girlfriend.” He handed deputies his Florida identification card which had been cut into he shape of a heart, eliminating the Florida sexual offender marking. He said his ex-girlfriend cut the the ID into the shape of a heart.

Lounsberry, who spent time behind bars at Christmas after a drug arrest, also had an expired 2018 identification card.

Lounsberry was convicted in 2013 in Marion County of lewd and lascivious battery with a victim aged 12 to 15.

