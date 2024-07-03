93.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Apartment dweller arrested while driving on suspended license

By Staff Report
A resident of the Wildwood Preserve apartments was arrested when she was caught driving on a suspended license.

Megan Leeann Lopez, 28, was driving a blue Nissan Altima at 8:15 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and found the registered owner’s license had been suspended in May for failure to pay a citation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop near the Lady Lake Commons shopping plaza, the officer found that Lopez had been previously convicted of driving while license suspended, in 2017 and 2018, both in Lake County.

Lopez was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.

