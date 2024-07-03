82.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Barbara Jane Fletcher

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Having experienced the profound loss of her husband of almost thirty-one years COL Paul M. Fletcher. USA (Ret) in May of 2018. Barbara has been laid to rest alongside Colonel Fletcher at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

She led a varied and colorful life. traveling extensively and even living abroad, in Brazil for several years with her previous husband. CAPT Hubert B. Reece. USN (Ret). who was employed as a naval architect and marine engineer by the navies of the United States and Brazil.
Barbara enjoyed learning and speaking several foreign languages, among them
Hungarian, Portuguese, French and Spanish. She studied the French language, culture and architecture in Paris, France, as well as the Brazilian Portuguese language, even translating several Brazilian novels and a play which required her to establish herself as a literary agent specializing in this genre.

Her intellectual curiosity prompted her to pursue and complete her education at New York University from which she graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

While married to Colonel Fletcher she traveled to countries as varied as Hungary. France. Brazil. and Indonesia. Whereas, her marriage to Captain Reece saw her accompany him on their 41 -ft. sailing yacht on a number of blue-ocean voyages. including one which sought to circumnavigate the globe.

She lived since 2005 in The Villages while married to Colonel Fletcher and, after his death, as a widow at Freedom Pointe.

She is survived by her five stepchildren. Pamela Walker, David Fletcher. Dale Fletcher. Douglas Fletcher and Susan Shav. Also, by thirteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, as well as by her brother Robert Reway, and her nephew Kenneth Reway.

From her marriage to Captain Reece, she is survived by two step-children. Lawrence Reece and Nancy Peiuso.

A memorial service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with inurnment at later time in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

