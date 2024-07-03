93.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

District Office and Customer Service will be closed for Independence Day

By Staff Report

The District Customer Service Centers and all District Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Regular hours of operation will resume on Friday, July 5.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Valuable commercial property remaining vacant

A Village of Dunedin resident points at the Barnstorm Theater is occupying some potentially valuable commercial property. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Growth is prompting officials to make stupid decisions

A Lady Lake resident says the roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is evidence that rapid growth is prompting officials to make stupid decisions.

Disappointing decline in the special things in The Villages

A Village of Hillsborough resident has been living here for 12 years and has seen a decline in the things that made The Villages so special.

Doris got it right in her Letter to the Editor

A Village of Palo Alto resident applauds a previous letter writer who addressed “The Choice” between our two presidential candidates.

Please listen to residents about Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Bonita couple pleads with the Developer to hear the residents’ plea to reopen the Barnstorm Theater.

Photos