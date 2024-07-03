Executive golf maintenance offers update on course closings

The Executive Golf Maintenance Department in The Villages is offering an update on course closings.

Amberwood and Chula Vista Executive Courses

The Amberwood and Chula Vista Executive Golf Courses will be closed until year-end 2024, as part of an approved capital improvement project for new greens, fairways, bunker sand, and updated landscaping.

Pelican and Pimlico Executive Courses

The Pelican and Pimlico executive courses are undergoing a full renovation including new greens, tees, fairways, bunker sand and course enhancements with a tentative re-opening at the start of 2025.

Truman and Roosevelt Executive Courses

Truman and Roosevelt Executive Golf courses are closed until mid-July 2024 weather permitting, for rest and rehabilitation.

Hawkes Bay and Turtle Mound executive courses

Hawkes Bay and Turtle Mound Executive courses are closed for aerification.