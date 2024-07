Frederick Girbert

Frederick L. Girbert suddenly entered Heaven on June 19, 2024.

He leaves behind his wife, Sally, his Haitian “son” Jimmy Laurentus, four children, 10 grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren.

Fred was an avid golfer and loved any sport. He was employed at Hacienda Country Club as a Starter for 15 years. Fred had a personal relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Arrangements will be held at a later date in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.