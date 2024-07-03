Ghost depositor spotted in golf cart at bank’s drive-up lane

This ghost depositor was spotted in a golf cart in the drive-up lane at Chase Bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.
The empty golf cart was photographed by a member of the Parking Patrol.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
