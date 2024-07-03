93.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Ghost depositor spotted in golf cart at bank’s drive-up lane

By Staff Report

This ghost depositor was spotted in a golf cart in the drive-up lane at Chase Bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

This empty golf cart was spotted in the drive up lane at Chase Bank on U.S. Hwy. 441.

The empty golf cart was photographed by a member of the Parking Patrol.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com

