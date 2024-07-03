GPS tracker foils suspected thief who stole electric tricycle

A GPS tracker has foiled a suspected thief who stole an electric tricycle.

The owner of the Lectric tricycle had placed a GPS tracker on the motorized tricycle which was stolen in June from her home at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake. The motorized tricycle, valued at $1,700, had been stored in the woman’s carport and secured by a chain, according to affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The chain had been cut when the electric tricycle was stolen. Images of the thief had been captured on video surveillance.

Two Senada Archon Pro electric bicycles had also been stolen in May from Recreation Plantation. They had also been secured with a chain.

The GPS unit on the tricycle eventually became inoperable, but not before it provided a clue as to where the stolen property had been hidden.

A detective investigating the theft cases went to the Blue Parrot RV Park on County Road 25, looking for the suspect, 39-year-old Jordan Jeffrey Bass of Winter Park. Though Bass was not found, the detective searched the nearby woodline and found the motorized tricycle and the electric bicycles.

Bass was located a few days later and taken into custody at Lake Griffin State Park.

Bass is facing charges of grand theft and burglary. He was being held on $12,500 bond at the Lake County Jail.