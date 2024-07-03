93.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

GPS tracker foils suspected thief who stole electric tricycle

By Staff Report
Jordan Jeffrey Bass
Jordan Jeffrey Bass

A GPS tracker has foiled a suspected thief who stole an electric tricycle.

The owner of the Lectric tricycle had placed a GPS tracker on the motorized tricycle which was stolen in June from her home at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake. The motorized tricycle, valued at $1,700, had been stored in the woman’s carport and secured by a chain, according to affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The chain had been cut when the electric tricycle was stolen. Images of the thief had been captured on video surveillance.

Two Senada Archon Pro electric bicycles had also been stolen in May from Recreation Plantation. They had also been secured with a chain.

The GPS unit on the tricycle eventually became inoperable, but not before it provided a clue as to where the stolen property had been hidden.

A detective investigating the theft cases went to the Blue Parrot RV Park on County Road 25, looking for the suspect, 39-year-old Jordan Jeffrey Bass of Winter Park. Though Bass was not found, the detective searched the nearby woodline and found the motorized tricycle and the electric bicycles.

Bass was located a few days later and taken into custody at Lake Griffin State Park.

Bass is facing charges of grand theft and burglary. He was being held on $12,500 bond at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers housing children can’t hide forever

A Village of DeLuna resident has been closely following the story about four grandchildren in the home and she warns that Villagers housing children can’t hide it forever.

Valuable commercial property remaining vacant

A Village of Dunedin resident points at the Barnstorm Theater is occupying some potentially valuable commercial property. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Growth is prompting officials to make stupid decisions

A Lady Lake resident says the roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is evidence that rapid growth is prompting officials to make stupid decisions.

Disappointing decline in the special things in The Villages

A Village of Hillsborough resident has been living here for 12 years and has seen a decline in the things that made The Villages so special.

Doris got it right in her Letter to the Editor

A Village of Palo Alto resident applauds a previous letter writer who addressed “The Choice” between our two presidential candidates.

Photos