To the Editor:

That Rolling Acres Road roundabout is dangerous, especially in the dark and it’s on the bottom of the hill, down from the storage place, and if you’re speeding, you’re going to be in trouble.

It’s ridiculous to put a roundabout there. It’s not The Villages.

I am not liking living in Lake County, because it’s growing rapidly. I live right on Arlington and that’s the next road down from there. It’s stupid. I’m moving from Lake County.

George McFarland

Lady Lake