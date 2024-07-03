Suspect wanted on warrant arrested at hospital after hit-and-run crash

A suspect wanted on a warrant was arrested at The Villages hospital after a hit-and-run crash.

Deltron Remar Modican, 29, of Silver Springs, had been traveling in a silver Buick sport utility vehicle when the SUV collided with a semi at about 8:30 am. Monday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The SUV did not stop.

A few minutes later, a police officer spotted the SUV and initiated a traffic stop.

Modican was “in and out of consciousness.” An officer rode in the ambulance with Modican as he was transported to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Officers found he was wanted on warrants charging him with burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Following his discharge from the hospital, he was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held on $30,000 bond.