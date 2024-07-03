Take note of changes in trash collection over Independence Day

The Independence Day holiday will impact trash collection in The Villages.

Here is information from the District Office:

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Thursday, July 4.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Village Community Development District 12 or the Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, there will be normal residential sanitation collection for the week.

Community Development Districts 13 and 14 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney)

If you live in Community Development District 13 (excluding Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and Community Development District 14, there will be no residential collection on Thursday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Monday, July 8.

Town of Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Thursday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Monday, July 8

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11 or 14), there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, July 4. Collection will occur on Friday and all remaining collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

Middelton

If you live in the Middleton Community Development District, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.