Thursday, July 4, 2024
Bill Nitardy got it right on globalization

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. Bill Nitardy got it right! The folks advocating for globalization (one world government) here in the good old USA, would like nothing better than to be the BIG fish in a BIG pond. You recognize them as trying to hold on to power and left leaning.
It’s easy to make a choice: Would you want someone in Germany, Ukraine, China or Morocco postulating laws that you must live under? Or do you want to remain a FREE country with no intervention from other parts of the world?
Teach your kids the difference….NOW.

Donnie Hanberry
Village of Fenney

 

Letters to the Editor

