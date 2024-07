A driver lost control of a golf cart which plunged into a pond in The Villages.

The accident happened at about 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July at a pond in the Village of Chitty Chatty.

After losing control of the golf cart, the driver either jumped out or fell out, according to The Villages Public Safety Department which arrived on the scene. The driver did not go into the water.

The driver declined treatment from the emergency crew.