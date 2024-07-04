K-9 assists in arrest of driver with meth in Liz Claiborne pouch

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a driver with methamphetamine tucked in a Liz Claiborne pouch.

Joni Deann Shaw, 46, of Oxford, was driving a beige Honda CRV at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 229 in Wildwood when she executed a rolling stop at the intersection with County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noted that Shaw was “profusely sweating” and her hands were “physically shaking.” A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and K-9 Shadow alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

During a search of Shaw’s purse, a deputy found the Liz Claiborne pouch which held a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine. She was also in possession of drug equipment.

She was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.