84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 4, 2024
type here...

K-9 assists in arrest of driver with meth in Liz Claiborne pouch

By Staff Report
Joni Shaw 2
Joni Shaw

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a driver with methamphetamine tucked in a Liz Claiborne pouch.

Joni Deann Shaw, 46, of Oxford, was driving a beige Honda CRV at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 229 in Wildwood when she executed a rolling stop at the intersection with County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noted that Shaw was “profusely sweating” and her hands were “physically shaking.” A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and K-9 Shadow alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Deputy Peters and Shadow
Deputy Peters and Shadow

During a search of Shaw’s purse, a deputy found the Liz Claiborne pouch which held a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine. She was also in possession of drug equipment.

She was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents on fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees

A Village of Linden resident contends that residents on a fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees.

Bill Nitardy got it right on globalization

A Village of Fenney offers applause for a Villager who recently offered his thoughts on globalization.

Spanish Springs will disappear within a few years

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details his fears about the extinction of Spanish Springs.

Villagers housing children can’t hide forever

A Village of DeLuna resident has been closely following the story about four grandchildren in the home and she warns that Villagers housing children can’t hide it forever.

Valuable commercial property remaining vacant

A Village of Dunedin resident points at the Barnstorm Theater is occupying some potentially valuable commercial property. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos