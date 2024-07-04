84.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Owner of home for sale on Historic Side spots suspected thieves

By Staff Report
The owner of a home for sale on the Historic Side of The Villages used her surveillance system to spot suspected thieves.

The owner of the site-built home on East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake was monitoring her surveillance system shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when she spotted “suspicious subjects” in her yard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She suspected they were attempting to steal her plants.

The trio of subjects left the scene in a black pickup. On officer spotted the pickup in the area of Rolling Acres Road and Oak Street. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as 43-year-old Samuel Sandor, who is homeless. A search of the pickup turned up methamphetamine and a used hypodermic needle.

Sandor was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Pennsylvania native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

