To the Editor:

I have been here for over 20 years. Spanish Springs will disappear within a few years. Katie Belle’s is gone. Toojay’s is gone. A beautiful church is gone. The Rialto is gone. Shall I go on?

What else can they steal? No we we have more fees to pay less amenities. Kind of get the pic? The north side of The Villages will disappear.

Roy Schwartz

Village of Summerhill