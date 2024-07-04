Tailgating event to explain possible water outages coming to patio villas

A tailgating event has been scheduled for residents to explain a water line replacement project that will include possible water outages for patio villa owners.

The tailgating event is set for 9 a.m. Monday, July 8 at the Rio Grande Postal Station and will be an opportunity for homeowners to ask questions about the project, which is expected to take 8-10 weeks.

RCM Utilities, LLC., will begin replacing the water service connections in the patio villas in Community Development District 1.

The work is aimed at beefing up the aging system to head off the possibility of future leaks.

Water service lines bringing water from the water main to household water meters will be replaced as part of this project. During construction, water outages may occur at different times, depending on which area workers are concentrating on. No resident will be without water service during overnight hours. This upgrade to the water system will enhance reliability and service.

During construction, homeowners’ water service will be off for no more than eight hours. Homeowners will be given 24-hour notice of when their service will be impacted by way of a door hanger placed on their door. If required, boil water notices will be sent to residents which will be in effect for a 2-day testing period. The safety of our residents and construction personnel is of utmost importance. We ask that everyone abide by all barricades and warning signs to avoid the active construction areas for anything other than access to your property.

For further information, contact Karen White at District Utilities Operations, at (352) 753-4022 for more information or refer to the district website at www.districtgov.org.