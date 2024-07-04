91 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Unlicensed immigrant arrested for driving without headlights

By Staff Report
Julio Cesar Lopez Davila
Julio Cesar Lopez-Davila

An unlicensed immigrant was arrested after a traffic stop for driving without headlights.

Julio Cesar Lopez-Davila, 22, Summerfield, was driving a silver Toyota Sienna, at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy noticed the vehicle’s headlights were not on and initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Lopez-Davila, who was alone in the vehicle, indicated he does not speak English and the deputy used a translation app to communicate with him. He admitted he does not have a United States driver’s license.

He was taken into custody on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Marion County Jail on $10,000 bond.

