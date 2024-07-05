73-year-old woman arrested after allegedly pulling knife during argument

A 73-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife during an argument.

Hattie Singleton of Wildwood was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were called to her home after she allegedly got into an argument with a man in the kitchen. She pulled a knife and told the man, “I will kill you.”

She also said she was unafraid to follow through on her threat.

“I will go to jail,” she said.

The man had been reportedly day detrimental things about her family.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.