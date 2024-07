Community Development District 4 residents are invited to a question-and-answer session on Monday evening at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

The event will be hosted by Supervisor Don Deakin, who also serves on the amenity authority committee.

The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call Deakin at (352) 445-0181 or send an email to DRDeakin@aol.com