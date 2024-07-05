89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 5, 2024
type here...

Gate at Santo Domingo will be unstaffed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Village of Santo Domingo will be unstaffed for maintenance and there will be no attendant on duty. A stop barricade and safety cones will be placed in the visitor lane.

The gate will be unstaffed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 8.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident said she is seeing the retirement dream she was promised slipping away.

Who pays for bad behavior at town squares?

A Village of St. Johns resident who has witnessed destructive behavior at the town squares, wonders who might be paying for the damages.

The Villages pricing elderly residents out of their homes

A resident of The Villages for more than two decades fears she is being priced out of her retirement dream home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Residents on fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees

A Village of Linden resident contends that residents on a fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees.

Bill Nitardy got it right on globalization

A Village of Fenney offers applause for a Villager who recently offered his thoughts on globalization.

Photos