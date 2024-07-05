Kenneth Corey

Judge Ken Corey, 82, died on July 1, 2024, in Florida, where he and his beloved wife of 63 years, Judge Mary Lewis Corey, had retired to The Villages.

Kenneth Gordon Corey was born July 13, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, where his late parents, John and Geraldine Corey, lived temporarily before John served in the Pacific theater during World War II. Ken spent his early boyhood in the family’s native southeastern Kentucky before moving to Louisville, where he graduated from Eastern High School in 1959.

After graduating from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Ken eventually was a partner in Colonial Drugs in St. Matthews, Kentucky. Drugstore ownership soon convinced him to pursue a second career in the law.

He graduated from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law having attended mostly night classes and entered private practice before being elected a Jefferson District Court Judge and then a Jefferson Circuit Court Judge. Mary soon followed him to the District Court bench.

In court, Judge Corey could be tough, but tempered justice with mercy, humor, and common sense. He treated everyone appearing before him with respect, and attorneys and litigants knew they would get a fair, but firm, hearing.

After retiring from the bench, Ken enjoyed a long and successful career as a mediator. He had a knack for helping people reach reasonable compromise and got hard cases settled efficiently.

Ken enjoyed boating, whether on the Ohio River or the open seas. He survived some scary situations on land and water, lost a few fingers along the way, never met a stranger, loved life, and lived it to the fullest. While not a big man physically, Ken had a huge personality and spirit.

In addition to Mary, Ken is survived by his daughter, Tracey Corey, M.D., a nationally known forensic pathologist and former Kentucky Chief Medical Examiner, of whom he was immensely proud. Tracey and her husband, Don Burbrink, live in Ocala, Florida.

Ken is also survived by two grandsons, John Dickens, M.D., of Chicago, and Ben Handy, of Las Vegas.

Also mourning Ken’s passing, but often with a smile of fond memory at her big brother’s remarkable life, is his sister, Connie Corey of Louisville. He loved her daughters, Laura Harbolt (John David Dyche), Lisa Poole (Jeff), Lynn Harbolt, and Leigh Farnsley (Scott), all of Louisville, and their children and grandchildren.