89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 5, 2024
type here...

Out-of-staters in speeding SUV nabbed with marijuana and fake IDs

By Staff Report
Quron Ewell
Quron Ewell
Alvin Mack
Alvin Mack

Two out-of-staters in a speeding sport utility vehicle were nabbed with marijuana and fake IDs after a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Alvin Mack, 23, of Charlotte, N.C., was driving the black Chevy SUV at 91 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 near Sumterville, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV accelerated to 120 mph before Mack eventually pulled over.

Mack was found to be in possession of two fake driver’s licenses from Tennessee. Each had different ages. He was charged with reckless driving and possession of counterfeit identification.

A passenger was identified as 30-year-old Quron Ewell of Edgewood, Md. He was found to be in possession of two containers of marijuana. The containers had his name on them and there was a receipt from a Maryland marijuana dispensary. He did not have a Florida medical marijuana card.

These containers of marijuana were seized during the arrest 2
These containers of marijuana were seized during the arrest.

Both men were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident said she is seeing the retirement dream she was promised slipping away.

Who pays for bad behavior at town squares?

A Village of St. Johns resident who has witnessed destructive behavior at the town squares, wonders who might be paying for the damages.

The Villages pricing elderly residents out of their homes

A resident of The Villages for more than two decades fears she is being priced out of her retirement dream home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Residents on fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees

A Village of Linden resident contends that residents on a fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees.

Bill Nitardy got it right on globalization

A Village of Fenney offers applause for a Villager who recently offered his thoughts on globalization.

Photos