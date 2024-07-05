Out-of-staters in speeding SUV nabbed with marijuana and fake IDs

Two out-of-staters in a speeding sport utility vehicle were nabbed with marijuana and fake IDs after a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Alvin Mack, 23, of Charlotte, N.C., was driving the black Chevy SUV at 91 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 near Sumterville, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV accelerated to 120 mph before Mack eventually pulled over.

Mack was found to be in possession of two fake driver’s licenses from Tennessee. Each had different ages. He was charged with reckless driving and possession of counterfeit identification.

A passenger was identified as 30-year-old Quron Ewell of Edgewood, Md. He was found to be in possession of two containers of marijuana. The containers had his name on them and there was a receipt from a Maryland marijuana dispensary. He did not have a Florida medical marijuana card.

Both men were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.