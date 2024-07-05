The Villages pricing elderly residents out of their homes

To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages for 23 years and I’m very concerned about the amenities going out of reach for people on fixed incomes. We want to enjoy our homes until we are called out of this world, but it seems that things are getting out of hand and costs are rising. You are pricing the elderly out of their homes and that is unfair. We have worked hard all our lives to enjoy retirement and now find ourselves having to return to work just to stay in our homes. We need a cap on our amenities so we can stay.

Eileen Gomes

Village of Country Club Hills