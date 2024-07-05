Villager allegedly flips golf cart and flees scene of crash

A Villager was arrested after flipping his golf cart and fleeing the scene of the crash.

Gary Steven Breault, 58, who lives at 908 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, was found hiding in the bushes after his golf cart flipped over at about 10 a.m. Fourth of July at El Camino Real and Cazares Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A gate guard at the entrance to the Village of Santo Domingo told deputies that she saw Breault driving the golf cart which had flipped. The golf cart key was found in his pocket.

It appeared the Highlands, N.Y. native had been drinking and he admitted he had consumed five beers. He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises.

An unopened 99 XXXPRESSO Coffee 99 proof liquor bottle was found in the golf cart’s center cup holder. An open bottle of 99 Pineapple liquor was found near the golf cart’s brake pedal.

Breault was transported to the UF Health Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood for a medical evaluation. While he was there, a deputy noticed that it appeared Breault had urinated in his shorts.

He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and hit and run. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by New York authorities.