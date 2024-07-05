84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 5, 2024
type here...

Villager in Mercedes tracked down in suspected theft at Walmart

By Staff Report
Marilyn Turner
Marilyn Turner

A Villager driving a Mercedes was tracked down in the suspected theft of items from Walmart.

Marilyn Patricia Turner, 79, of the Village of St. Charles, was driving a white Mercedes SUV at about 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July when she was pulled over on County Road 466 at Tall Trees Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was investigating a theft at the store by a suspect wearing a pink shirt, which Turner also happened to be wearing, according to the report.

The deputy spotted a curtain rod in the front seat, which was among the items reportedly stolen. In the back seat were two cases of water, two six-packs of Coca-Cola and other items.

The deputy used Facetime to provide the Walmart loss prevention officer a live view of Turner. He confirmed it was the same woman who had been in the store and left without paying for the merchandise. The items had a total value of $335.

The Kansas native was found to have two previous theft convictions. One in 2017 and the other in 2018.

Due to the previous convictions, she was arrested on a felony charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident said she is seeing the retirement dream she was promised slipping away.

Who pays for bad behavior at town squares?

A Village of St. Johns resident who has witnessed destructive behavior at the town squares, wonders who might be paying for the damages.

The Villages pricing elderly residents out of their homes

A resident of The Villages for more than two decades fears she is being priced out of her retirement dream home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Residents on fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees

A Village of Linden resident contends that residents on a fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees.

Bill Nitardy got it right on globalization

A Village of Fenney offers applause for a Villager who recently offered his thoughts on globalization.

Photos