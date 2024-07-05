Villager in Mercedes tracked down in suspected theft at Walmart

A Villager driving a Mercedes was tracked down in the suspected theft of items from Walmart.

Marilyn Patricia Turner, 79, of the Village of St. Charles, was driving a white Mercedes SUV at about 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July when she was pulled over on County Road 466 at Tall Trees Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was investigating a theft at the store by a suspect wearing a pink shirt, which Turner also happened to be wearing, according to the report.

The deputy spotted a curtain rod in the front seat, which was among the items reportedly stolen. In the back seat were two cases of water, two six-packs of Coca-Cola and other items.

The deputy used Facetime to provide the Walmart loss prevention officer a live view of Turner. He confirmed it was the same woman who had been in the store and left without paying for the merchandise. The items had a total value of $335.

The Kansas native was found to have two previous theft convictions. One in 2017 and the other in 2018.

Due to the previous convictions, she was arrested on a felony charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.