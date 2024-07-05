89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 5, 2024
type here...

What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

“Live like a millionaire on a retirement budget!”
“A safe place for Senior Citizens on fixed incomes to live out their retirement years.”
– Harold Schwartz
Please: THOUSANDS of us need our amenities rate caps back! And our “maintenance fees” rolled back, in order to stay in our homes! This is a nightmare!
We “planned well” for our retirement – but now Villages management keeps moving the goalposts.
With more and more fees and “25% increases!”
We now have a date circled on our calendar “when” all our money will be gone. We pray YOU will never have to see that on YOUR calendar.

Lisa Anders
Village of Chatham

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who pays for bad behavior at town squares?

A Village of St. Johns resident who has witnessed destructive behavior at the town squares, wonders who might be paying for the damages.

The Villages pricing elderly residents out of their homes

A resident of The Villages for more than two decades fears she is being priced out of her retirement dream home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Residents on fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees

A Village of Linden resident contends that residents on a fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees.

Bill Nitardy got it right on globalization

A Village of Fenney offers applause for a Villager who recently offered his thoughts on globalization.

Spanish Springs will disappear within a few years

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details his fears about the extinction of Spanish Springs.

Photos