What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

To the Editor:
“Live like a millionaire on a retirement budget!”
“A safe place for Senior Citizens on fixed incomes to live out their retirement years.”
– Harold Schwartz
Please: THOUSANDS of us need our amenities rate caps back! And our “maintenance fees” rolled back, in order to stay in our homes! This is a nightmare!
We “planned well” for our retirement – but now Villages management keeps moving the goalposts.
With more and more fees and “25% increases!”
We now have a date circled on our calendar “when” all our money will be gone. We pray YOU will never have to see that on YOUR calendar.
Lisa Anders
Village of Chatham