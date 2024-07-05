What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

To the Editor:

“Live like a millionaire on a retirement budget!”

“A safe place for Senior Citizens on fixed incomes to live out their retirement years.”

– Harold Schwartz

Please: THOUSANDS of us need our amenities rate caps back! And our “maintenance fees” rolled back, in order to stay in our homes! This is a nightmare!

We “planned well” for our retirement – but now Villages management keeps moving the goalposts.

With more and more fees and “25% increases!”

We now have a date circled on our calendar “when” all our money will be gone. We pray YOU will never have to see that on YOUR calendar.

Lisa Anders

Village of Chatham