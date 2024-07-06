89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 6, 2024
type here...

Amenity fees are squeezing older residents relying on Social Security

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The amenity fees were not supposed to go past $155 they are clear up to $198 now and I like everyone else live by myself and on my Social Security but it’s not going to cut it in the months to come if they don’t cut back our amenity fees.
We are well past County Road 466 in The Villages near Spanish Springs our bond has been paid for 20 some years. Why do we still keep getting increases on amenity fees? And we don’t use any of them anymore. I am 85 years old and lucky that I can just stay in my house.

Patricia Loner
Village of El Cortez

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need the Barnstorm Theater to reopen

A Village of Sanibel resident longs for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident said she is seeing the retirement dream she was promised slipping away.

Who pays for bad behavior at town squares?

A Village of St. Johns resident who has witnessed destructive behavior at the town squares, wonders who might be paying for the damages.

The Villages pricing elderly residents out of their homes

A resident of The Villages for more than two decades fears she is being priced out of her retirement dream home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Residents on fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees

A Village of Linden resident contends that residents on a fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees.

Photos