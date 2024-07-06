Amenity fees are squeezing older residents relying on Social Security

To the Editor:

The amenity fees were not supposed to go past $155 they are clear up to $198 now and I like everyone else live by myself and on my Social Security but it’s not going to cut it in the months to come if they don’t cut back our amenity fees.

We are well past County Road 466 in The Villages near Spanish Springs our bond has been paid for 20 some years. Why do we still keep getting increases on amenity fees? And we don’t use any of them anymore. I am 85 years old and lucky that I can just stay in my house.

Patricia Loner

Village of El Cortez