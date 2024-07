To the Editor:

Fellow neighbors may not like this, but if it doesn’t affect you, what’s the problem? Who died and let you become dictator?

If you are that bored living in an active community and you’re not affected you don’t belong there yourself and you need to get a life. I would examine your ability to not be such a police of the community. You’re not in kindergarten anymore, grow up. Get a life or go where it’s perfect. Not happening.

Sharon Snow

Village of Linden