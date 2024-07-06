DUI suspect transported from scene of crash in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect was transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash in The Villages.

Justin Wayne Jernigan, 41, of Wildwood, was involved in a two-vehicle crash at about 9:30 p.m. Friday on State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

When a trooper arrived on the scene to investigate the crash, Jernigan was already inside an ambulance being treated for his injuries. His speech was “noticeably slurred” and his eyes were bloodshot. He was transported to the UF Health freestanding Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood.

While he was at the ER, a sample was taken showing that Jernigan had a blood alcohol level of .196.

The trooper found that Jernigan’s Florida license has been suspended and that he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated in North Dakota, in 2013 and 2020.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

In 2020, Jernigan was arrested after injuring his arm while breaking a window.