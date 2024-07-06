86 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 6, 2024
type here...

Golf course previously blasted as ‘atrocious’ rises to excellent rating

By Meta Minton

A golf course blasted as “atrocious” earlier this year is now rated as “excellent” by Executive Golf Course Maintenance in The Villages.

In February, Ron Hamilton of the Village of Amelia played the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course. He described his attempt to play the course, as a “waste” of two hours of his time.

“I can’t understand how these greens could pass an inspection and be approved to be played on. They should be shut down, so the greens can recover from whatever is causing the grass to die,” he said at the time.

A golfer at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course
A golfer at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course in February.

Hamilton’s disgust with the course’s condition set off a cascade of criticism of courses throughout The Villages.

Residents’ anger became so intense that Executive Golf Course Maintenance was soon playing defense and attempted to blame the erosion of course conditions on El Nino, an explanation that was met with howls of ridicule.

The Amenity Authority Committee and the Project Wide Advisory Committee both agreed to spend millions to renovate courses in an effort to restore them to pristine condition.

The pressure from residents also resulted in a mandate that Executive Golf Course Maintenance better communicate the condition of courses.

In the most recent report, Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course has earned an excellent rating. The course has been “recently aerified with topdress sand on greens,” the report noted.

Read the recent report at this link Executive Golf Course Conditions and let us know if you agree with the ratings by dropping us a line at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Children living in the Village of Linden

A Village of Linden resident has something to say to her neighbors who have been up in arms about children living in the neighborhood.

We need the Barnstorm Theater to reopen

A Village of Sanibel resident longs for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

Amenity fees are squeezing older residents relying on Social Security

A Village of El Cortez resident says she is 85 and lucky to stay in her house while stretching her Social Security income to the limit.

What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident said she is seeing the retirement dream she was promised slipping away.

Who pays for bad behavior at town squares?

A Village of St. Johns resident who has witnessed destructive behavior at the town squares, wonders who might be paying for the damages.

Photos