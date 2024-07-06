Golf course previously blasted as ‘atrocious’ rises to excellent rating

A golf course blasted as “atrocious” earlier this year is now rated as “excellent” by Executive Golf Course Maintenance in The Villages.

In February, Ron Hamilton of the Village of Amelia played the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course. He described his attempt to play the course, as a “waste” of two hours of his time.

“I can’t understand how these greens could pass an inspection and be approved to be played on. They should be shut down, so the greens can recover from whatever is causing the grass to die,” he said at the time.

Hamilton’s disgust with the course’s condition set off a cascade of criticism of courses throughout The Villages.

Residents’ anger became so intense that Executive Golf Course Maintenance was soon playing defense and attempted to blame the erosion of course conditions on El Nino, an explanation that was met with howls of ridicule.

The Amenity Authority Committee and the Project Wide Advisory Committee both agreed to spend millions to renovate courses in an effort to restore them to pristine condition.

The pressure from residents also resulted in a mandate that Executive Golf Course Maintenance better communicate the condition of courses.

In the most recent report, Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course has earned an excellent rating. The course has been “recently aerified with topdress sand on greens,” the report noted.

